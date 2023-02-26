Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Man who claims he was set up to be released on parole soon

Brian Betts and Celester McKinney
Brian Betts and Celester McKinney(KCTV5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who claimed a disgraced police detective helped convict him of a 1997 murder he didn’t commit will be released on parole in four months.

KCUR reports that Brian Betts learned the news Friday and called his sister, Violet Martin, and their mother, Ellen Betts, to share. Martin said they screamed and thanked God.

“I know my brother. He was smiling,” Martin said. “He was like, ‘June 1! June 1 I’m coming home!’”

Betts, 46, and his cousin, Celester McKinney, 52, alleged that former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski and another detective coerced their uncle into identifying them as the shooters in the death of 17-year-old Gregory Miller.

They sought a new trial but Judge Gunnar Sundby ruled in December that the men did not prove their case, despite a “cloud of doubt” over Golubski.

Golubski, 70, now faces federal charges of kidnapping, sexual assault and sex trafficking.

McKinney had a parole hearing on February 16 and was told he’ll learn if he’s paroled within a month of that day, Martin said.

McKinney’s attorney, Sarah Swain, said she hopes Betts winning parole means that McKinney could be next.

“Either way, this is great news for Brian Betts,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Sunday evening
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Jennifer Hall, a former respiratory therapist, has again been charged with first-degree murder.
Jennifer Hall faces additional first-degree murder charge
Crashes across metro KC happened throughout Friday night as drivers dealt with icy conditions.
Icy roads lead to crashes throughout metro KC Friday night

Latest News

FILE - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during the daily briefing at the White...
U.S. Transportation Secretary to visit KC for new airport terminal opening
It’s unclear how fast the driver was going.
Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash
KC Ukraine rally
Stand With Ukraine KC holds vigil at Plaza
KC Ukraine rally
Stand With Ukraine KC holds vigil at Plaza