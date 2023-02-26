Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Saturday evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy and quiet this evening as temperatures return to the 30s after dark. We’ll bottom out near 32 degrees by daybreak on Sunday with a stiff south wind ushering in warm and moist air from the south. The storm system impacting southern California will push eastward by Sunday afternoon. This system will bring the threat for widespread rain and thunderstorms to our area by Sunday evening. Before the system arrives a few light showers could develop during the afternoon, but that will just be a small sample of what’s to come.

Sunday night after 9 p.m. we could see showers and thunderstorms develop moving through eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Some hail could form as well and the tornado risk is very low, but not zero. Now is the time to make sure you have several ways of receiving weather alerts. Most of the rain should be gone before sunrise on Monday. Then we’ll go back to quiet conditions for most of the upcoming week with temperatures ranging between the 40s and 50s.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Clouds will stick around through early Saturday, as temperatures bottom out into the low 20s by...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures to ease in on Saturday
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Thunderstorms coming Saturday night
FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Saturday evening
2-25-23 Forecast
FORECAST: Warmer weekend, pleasant temperatures next week
Warren giving the Storm Track 5 Forecast 2-25-23
2-25-23 Forecast
Clouds will stick around through early Saturday, as temperatures bottom out into the low 20s by...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures to ease in on Saturday