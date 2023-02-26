FORECAST: Widespread rain, thunderstorms move in Saturday evening

Partly cloudy and quiet this evening as temperatures return to the 30s after dark. We’ll bottom out near 32 degrees by daybreak on Sunday with a stiff south wind ushering in warm and moist air from the south. The storm system impacting southern California will push eastward by Sunday afternoon. This system will bring the threat for widespread rain and thunderstorms to our area by Sunday evening. Before the system arrives a few light showers could develop during the afternoon, but that will just be a small sample of what’s to come.

Sunday night after 9 p.m. we could see showers and thunderstorms develop moving through eastern Kansas and western Missouri. Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. Some hail could form as well and the tornado risk is very low, but not zero. Now is the time to make sure you have several ways of receiving weather alerts. Most of the rain should be gone before sunrise on Monday. Then we’ll go back to quiet conditions for most of the upcoming week with temperatures ranging between the 40s and 50s.

