FORECAST: Dense fog to start the day and rain showers to end

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You can tell that ample moisture is back in our atmosphere locally. Dense fog is on the table this morning in spots, a good sign that the atmosphere is saturated. We will see this begin to lift through the morning. Temperatures are cool and will slowly warm during the day. I expect highs in the mid 50′s, but that actually will not likely happen until late evening. Sunday afternoon, upper 40′s and lower 50′s are on the table. We could get a random light shower to squeeze out of the atmosphere during the day, but the main event comes Sunday night.

A large complex of thunderstorms will develop in western Kansas this afternoon where they will be in the 70′s. That complex has a good chance of having potent and severe thunderstorms across southern Kansas and Oklahoma. As the complex drifts closer to us after 9-11 p.m., it will begin to lose some of its severity, however, a few storms could still stay on the stronger side near and south of the metro. Gusty strong winds will be the main concern, but a brief spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Really, this should be a heavy rain event with good amounts of lightning. Heaviest rain will fall in KC likely between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday. Gusty winds will be found on the backside of this storm through Monday as well, but all rain should be gone by the morning commute. We will be warm and rather quiet through the start of the upcoming week. Watch for a light wintry mix on Thursday as temperatures throttle back a bit. All in all, the temperature trend is fairly warm to end February and begin March.

