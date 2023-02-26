Elderly woman in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly woman was left in critical condition after being struck in a hit-and-run car crash, Saturday evening at 711 Bennington Ave. in Kansas City, Mo.

Police reports that sometime near 7:17 p.m. that the elderly female pedestrian was crossing Bennington from the east side of the street heading west. She was then struck by a red vehicle traveling northbound on Bennington. The vehicle left the scene continuing to travel northbound.

Reports show that the make and model of the vehicle is unknown.

The woman was transported to a local hospital suffering serious injuries. According to reports, the investigation is ongoing.

