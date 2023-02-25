Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck

Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEACHAM, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont have arrested two people after a woman was found inside a truck with her head covered and her hands bound with duct tape.

According to the Vermont State Police, Mack Varnum, 45, and Nichole Cloutier, 36, face multiple charges including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault. Varnum also faces a charge of attempted murder.

The report of the bound woman came in Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Police said the victim told them she was picked up on the side of the road by Varnum and Cloutier and then restrained and bound. She said they drove her around for several hours while threatening her life.

Police said the victim was left alone at some point in the truck and managed to break free to drive away. She drove herself to St. Johnsbury Village where she was spotted.

Investigators said the woman was freed by first responders, treated at the hospital and released.

Varnum and Cloutier are currently being held without bail.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Clouds will stick around through early Saturday, as temperatures bottom out into the low 20s by...
FORECAST: Warmer temperatures to ease in on Saturday
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

Latest News

Police say at least eight people were injured in a fight at the Pink Parrot bar in Oklahoma...
Eight people injured in Oklahoma City bar fight
What started as a normal ride on a city bus quickly turned into a parent’s worst nightmare.
Bystanders step in to help as woman tries to snatch child from bus
Rochester fatal pedestrian vs snowplow
Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on