Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport

By Mark Poulose
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Soon, it will be out with the old and in with the new at KCI. The airport will shift operations to its new terminal next week. The new terminal is more than one million square feet and cost $1.5B -- but before it was on the cutting edge, its predecessor was in the early 1970s.

Bob Berkebile was integral to designing and building the original terminals at KCI. Talk to him, and you can still see the twinkle in his eye when he reflects on when the facility opened in 1972.

“This structure was made of concrete of the aggregate that came from the ground here and it was brown,” Berkebile said with a smile. “We used white cement not to change the color, so it wouldn’t be gray like other concrete, it would be like the color of the earth from which the aggregate was harvested.”

In the early 1970s, KCI was considered a world-class airport. Lufthansa, a German airline, went so far as to call the airport the “future of aviation.” Its hallmark? Customer convenience -- where air travelers had to walk a short distance from the curb to their aircraft. KCI caught the eyes of the aviation world and was copied by many.

“Dallas-Fort Worth was the first airport to be designed and built in this concept,” Berkebile said. “Several others then followed in Europe. Several others were under design when we started having this shift in security. The shift in security was in direct conflict with customer convenience.”

On the day the airport opened, a plane was hijacked. There were other issues after that, and then 9/11. Following that date, Berkebile says the airport turned obsolete.

“Following 9/11, the additional security made it literally impossible for this to operate in any form of convenience or efficiency,” Berkebile said. “Everybody was losing at that point.”

Fast forward to the present, and Kansas City is ready to open a brand-new terminal. Berkebile has seen the facility from its early stages, and he says air travelers are going to love it.

“I am certain, and I’ve been there several times, that as the community begins to use that terminal, we are going to be celebrating the next half-century or more in an appropriate way,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles

Latest News

Stacey Graves discusses KCPD long holding times
KCPD Chief discusses 911 hold times
It’s been exactly a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Tonight, a group called Stand with...
Group gathers in KC to mark Ukraine’s 365 days of resistance
Original KCI architect discusses future of airport
Original KCI architect looks back on history of airport
The Cass County sheriff says a Grappler Police Bumper was used to stop a stolen truck that was...
ATM theft suspects charged after Cass County deputies use Grappler Police Bumper to end chase