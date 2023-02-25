Aging & Style
Local restaurants, brands, excited to debut KCI terminal locations

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One distinct characteristic of the new KCI terminal will be the prominence of local art, culture and flavor.

More than three-fourths of the airport’s vendors will feature local brands and products, with nods to KC neighborhoods like 18th and Vine, Brookside and the City Market.

Parisi Coffee will operate a cafe space near security, a location Joe Paris and his family are excited to open as a showcase of their brand.

“We really have tended to pick locations central to the city and represent the city,” Paris said. “The airport is an extension of that.”

Local beers will be on tap throughout the new terminal. Several local breweries will have taprooms, such as Boulevard, Stockyards and Martin City Brewing.

A map of new stores locations at the new KCI terminal.
A map of new stores locations at the new KCI terminal.(KCI)

Matt Moore, the owner of Martin City Brewing Company, said their space would also serve pizza and other foods.

“It’s a dream come true to be a part of it,” Moore said.

Guy’s Snacks will be sold at several vendors throughout the airport. The company will also open up a deli concept in the new space.

“Kansas City loves Kansas City,” said Brittany Clemons, COO of the company. “It’s so important to feed back into our community.”

