KCPD investigating homicide in 1000 block of E. 1st St

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it is investigating a homicide in the 1000 block of E. 1st Street.

Officer Donna Drake said KCPD was called to the area in regard to an unknown medical nature call just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent trauma. Emergency medical personnel declared the man dead.

KCPD said homicide detectives are processing the scene and recovering any evidence as well as speaking to any potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. A reward of up to $25,000 is possible for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

