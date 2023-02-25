Aging & Style
KC Streetcar will have night work for the next month

KC Streetcar
By Melonne McBride
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - According to a press release, starting Sunday, Feb. 26 at 10 p.m., the downtown Kansas City Streetcar will undergo some preventative work for the next five to six weeks.

Roads will be closed Sunday through Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will start from the south, near 20th street and end at Independence Ave.

The work done on the streetcar will be essential to the prolonged life of the streetcar.

