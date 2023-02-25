Aging & Style
Icy roads lead to crashes throughout metro KC Friday night

Crashes across metro KC happened throughout Friday night as drivers dealt with icy conditions.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Slick roads across the metro area Friday night led to a plethora of crashes.

KCTV5 Meteorologist Alena Lee discussed the various issues with the roadways and how the weather is impacting things.

Storm Track 5 Weather Update

LIVE: Meteorologist Alena Lee has an update on the weather we're experiencing, as road conditions deteriorate. MORE: kctv5.com/weather

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Friday, February 24, 2023

Closings and crashes:

  • Emergency vehicles responded to the area of I-435 southbound past 45 Highway following an incident at 9:13 p.m.
  • At 9:05 p.m. northbound Highway 71 at I-70 was closed. The right lane was closed on 71 Highway past 87th Street due to a multi-vehicle crash.
  • A two-vehicle crash on southbound I-29 at NW 64th Street led to the right lane being closed at 8:56 p.m.
  • Emergency vehicles responded and the right lane of I-435 westbound at I-35 was closed after a crash at 8:45 p.m.
  • A multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-35 at Johnson Drive led to the three left lanes being closed at 8:33 p.m.
  • A two-vehicle crash at 8:37 p.m. closed the left lane of northbound I-35 past I-435.
  • I-435 northbound at K-10 closed after a crash at 6:21 p.m.
  • A multi-vehicle crash at 8:14 p.m. at I-435 northbound before Front Street closed the right two lanes.

You can check updated statuses for the roads in Missouri here.

For roads in Kansas check here.

The Overland Park Police Department asked residents involved in non-injury accidents where the vehicles are still drivable to walk in their accident reports at a later date.

“Drivers should exchange and obtain information such as drivers name, address, phone numbers, license numbers, insurance company information, license plate numbers, and any witnesses to the accident,” OPPD wrote in a statement released at 7:04 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

