Group gathers in KC to mark Ukraine’s 365 days of resistance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friday marked one year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Friday night, a local group called Stand with Ukraine KC gathered at the National WWI Museum and Memorial. They were raising money at $30 per person for the social event, but they were also joining together with camaraderie. They honored those who have died in the conflict and shared pride in the unbreakable spirit of their little homeland giving the giant Russian army a lot more fight than many outsiders expected at the start.

“We’ve had no doubt in our mind that Ukraine will defend itself to the best of its ability and will persevere eventually,” said Volodymyr Polishchuk, president, of Stand with Ukraine KC.

The group began years ago as a social club. A week after the invasion, they had a new name, a new mission and had become a 501(c)(3).

Matt Naylor, president and CEO of the museum described why he considered the setting, on the glass flirt overlooking a field of poppies, was so appropriate.

“World War I spurned a whole birth of democracies all over the world,” Naylor said. “About 160 countries became democratic since World War I as those empires just fell away, and what we’re seeing now is the rise of authoritarianism and the threat to democracy in many places, including in Ukraine. What better place to gather than in the shadow of the memorial to remember those values and stand together, believing that people ought to be free, and we ought to be democratic.”

Along the wall were photos with a number and deception above each - one for each day of war - citing a significant event on that day. A sampling were at the museum, but all 365 will be on display Saturday at 4 p.m. at the fountain at Mill Creek Park on the Plaza.

“That event is called 365 Days of Resistance,” Polishchuk said. “These pictures are going to be displayed not only here in Kansas City but all over the world.”

Lyudmyla Savinkova owns Mission Arts Center and brought several pieces from her gallery painted by Marta Pitchuk, who lives in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine. She was planning an exhibit of Ukrainian art before the invasion, but it suddenly made the display more meaningful.

“Artists really struggle to have exhibitions because of closure or bombings. And they really appreciate that their voice is amplified,” explained Savinkova.

Savinkova is studying art therapy in college and plans to make a trip in April to visit with children in Ukraine and in refugee camps across Europe.

