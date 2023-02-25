Aging & Style
FORECAST: Warmer weekend, pleasant temperatures next week

By Warren Sears
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Roadways are mostly traveling fine early Saturday morning but we need to keep an eye on slick spots on bridges and overpasses still. We should warm above freezing late morning so this threat ends quickly. Notice nice strides in the temperature department this weekend. Saturday afternoon we make a run at the upper 40s under a partly cloudy sky. Southwest winds will be pretty light between 5-10 mph. Overall, a nice day compared to the chilly stretch we just went through.

We warm even more into Sunday, but this comes with our next storm system. Temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s most of Sunday, but warm to the upper 50s to near 60 during the evening. Our next area of low pressure be swinging through, really pulling up warmer air and moisture out ahead of it. A random shower or two will be possible during the day as a warm front lifts through, but the better shot of showers and storms comes during Sunday evening and the early overnight. A few cells could be on the stronger side, especially across southern Kansas. We still have a Marginal Risk closer to the Metro. Heavy rain is the main hazard I am watching for. This should clear early Monday morning, likely before the commute. Temperatures through most of next week will stay comfortable as well. No major arctic cold to talk about. Mostly above average air!

