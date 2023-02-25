Bake sale raises money for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer’s family

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just a couple days after Officer James Muhlbauer was laid to rest, the Kansas City community is still rallying around his family. Preschool teacher Angela Holtgraves is working around the clock in the kitchen, getting ready for a pop-up bake sale where every penny will go directly to Officer Muhlbauer’s family.

Holtgraves is donating all ingredients and her time; it’s simply a ‘pay what you can’ kind of donation.

“For some people, five dollars makes a huge difference but they want to give back. If you can afford to do more, amazing,” Holtgraves said.

Some of the featured offerings include her artisan breads, chocolate chip cookies, snickerdoodles, gluten-free mocha lava cake, blueberry delight cheesecake, and even peanut butter dog treats in honor of K-9 Champ. She’s teaming up with Jasper Mirable, who will be making his famous cannoli.

The two of them share a common core belief that anybody can make a difference in their corner of the world simply by coming together with their time and talents.

“I make cookies, I make bread - that’s what I do. Hopefully, it will make a difference. People make artwork people make so many wonderful things. Kansas City has no shortage of talent and heart and that’s exactly what this city is built on,” says Holtgraves.

The pop-up will be happening at Jaspers Saturday morning beginning at 11:15. The restaurant’s address is 1201 W 103rd St, Kansas City, MO 64114.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.