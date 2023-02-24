Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Washburn students participate in the ‘National Collegiate Day of Prayer’

Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day...
Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day of prayer.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many Washburn University students gathered on Thursday, Feb. 23, to acknowledge a national day of prayer.

Thursday is the National Collegiate Day of Prayer, and to recognize the national day, students from Washburn University were joined by various community members in Washburn’s Carole Chapel, at 1840 SW Jewell Ave.

Christian Challenge director Craig Freerksen says moments like this show a strong sense of community among the students and their peers.

”That the community cares, especially, here at Washburn -- here in Topeka, really cares about this campus and these people, and we felt the prayers of the community for decades that we have been here, and so it is great for us to join together as Washburn and as Topeka to pray together,” said Freerksen.

You can learn more about the national day HERE, and on that website, a university campus can be adopted to join the day of prayer.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo

Latest News

Overland Park Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business just east of...
Overland Park police looking for robbery suspect
ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law
Generic.
Investigation underway following suspicious duplex fire in Lee’s Summit
FILE: Joe Lee Nichols, 30, was also convicted of armed robbery in which a convenience store...
KC man convicted in multiple armed robberies sentenced to 45 years
FILE: A man found suffering from gunshot wounds following a car crash has died.
Man found shot following car crash near Red Bridge Road dies from injuries