Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
By Brayel Brown and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII/Gray News) - Three seniors at Callisburg High School in Texas noticed a need within their school’s community and quickly responded.

KXII reports a custodian who students call Mr. James reportedly had to rejoin the workforce as a custodian last month due to the rise in cost-of-living expenses.

“It was just so sad seeing an 80-year-old man having to do things an 80-year-old shouldn’t have to do,” said Callisburg High School student Banner Tidwell.

Earlier this month, another student, Greyson Thurman, shared a TikTok video that showed Mr. James cleaning the halls and started a GoFundMe to possibly get some financial help for him.

“I have 2,000 followers and I guess that was enough to get the word out,” Thurman said.

The fundraiser effort was able to raise $10,000 in the first 12 hours, with most of the donations coming from students.

Callisburg High School Principal Jason Hooper said he is proud of his students and others who have pitched in.

“It’s just amazing. The need was met because of three kind kids,” Hooper said. “But all of our students have pitched in to help.”

The GoFundMe account has continued to gain momentum and surpassed $230,000 as of Thursday.

“It’s crazy to see. We knew people would want to help but we didn’t know it would blow up,” said Callisburg High School student Marti Yousko.

The students involved said the acts of kindness have been something great to see.

“When I saw the money come in, that really gave me faith in today’s world,” Thurman said.

Thurman thanked everyone who has donated or helped spread the word regarding Mr. James’ story.

“You all have made a huge impact on him that will forever change his life,” he said.

According to Thurman, the GoFundMe account will remain active until Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

Latest News

The water company released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell...
Did your water taste or smelly funny? WaterOne says to not be worried.
As the war in Ukraine marks a year this week, a local organization is pitching in to save lives.
Local non-profit provides tourniquets to Ukraine as demand surges
Legalized sports betting moved one step closer to reality in Missouri today when a pair of...
Sports betting one step closer to becoming law in Missouri
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Angie Ricono on St. Louis Circuit Attorney
KCTV5 Investigates: AG calls for St. Louis circuit attorney to resign