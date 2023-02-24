Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Pair of Missouri Sports Betting Bills Pass Committee by Unanimous Vote

By Mark Poulose
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of sports betting bills passed Missouri’s House Emerging Issues Committee by a 12-0 vote on Thursday.

One of the bills, House Bill 556, was sponsored by State Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg). Houx said his constituents told him it was time to legalize sports betting in Missouri.

“When we were door-knocking in campaign season, it was the number one thing we heard on both sides: ‘Why can’t we have sports gambling?’” Houx said. “It’s definitely a bipartisan bill. Both sides of the aisle want it.”

Houx wasn’t the only local state representative whose constituents wanted to wager on sports. Aaron McMullen (R-Independence) heard the message in his neck of the woods.

“When I knocked on doors, I had multiple people tell me, ‘When are you guys going to get sports betting through? I’m ready to be like the rest of the states,’” McMullen said.

Now, some Missouri lawmakers are ready to get in on the action. Houx’s bill would tax sports bets by 10%, which is the same rate as Kansas.

“It’s going to bring in an estimated $20 million for education,” Houx said. “All gambling funds go toward education.”

“Any time we are generating more revenue for schools, I think that’s a win-win,” said McMullen.

As for what’s next for the bill, Houx said he wants to get it on the senate floor in a few weeks.

“Our spring break is about three weeks away,” Houx said. “It’s always kind of a thing to have your bill over in the senate by spring break, so definitely have it over there on the floor by spring break.”

The bill now goes to the house rules committee. Once it clears that hurdle, it will go to the house floor for a vote.

Previous coverage: Sports betting one step closer to becoming law in Missouri

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
A pizza restaurant has gone viral for seeking "non-stupid people" for its current job openings.
Pizzeria goes viral for looking to hire ‘non-stupid people’

Latest News

The water company released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell...
Did your water taste or smelly funny? WaterOne says to not be worried.
As the war in Ukraine marks a year this week, a local organization is pitching in to save lives.
Local non-profit provides tourniquets to Ukraine as demand surges
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Legalized sports betting moved one step closer to reality in Missouri today when a pair of...
Sports betting one step closer to becoming law in Missouri
Angie Ricono on St. Louis Circuit Attorney
KCTV5 Investigates: AG calls for St. Louis circuit attorney to resign