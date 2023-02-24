Pair of Missouri Sports Betting Bills Pass Committee by Unanimous Vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pair of sports betting bills passed Missouri’s House Emerging Issues Committee by a 12-0 vote on Thursday.

One of the bills, House Bill 556, was sponsored by State Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg). Houx said his constituents told him it was time to legalize sports betting in Missouri.

“When we were door-knocking in campaign season, it was the number one thing we heard on both sides: ‘Why can’t we have sports gambling?’” Houx said. “It’s definitely a bipartisan bill. Both sides of the aisle want it.”

Houx wasn’t the only local state representative whose constituents wanted to wager on sports. Aaron McMullen (R-Independence) heard the message in his neck of the woods.

“When I knocked on doors, I had multiple people tell me, ‘When are you guys going to get sports betting through? I’m ready to be like the rest of the states,’” McMullen said.

Now, some Missouri lawmakers are ready to get in on the action. Houx’s bill would tax sports bets by 10%, which is the same rate as Kansas.

“It’s going to bring in an estimated $20 million for education,” Houx said. “All gambling funds go toward education.”

“Any time we are generating more revenue for schools, I think that’s a win-win,” said McMullen.

As for what’s next for the bill, Houx said he wants to get it on the senate floor in a few weeks.

“Our spring break is about three weeks away,” Houx said. “It’s always kind of a thing to have your bill over in the senate by spring break, so definitely have it over there on the floor by spring break.”

The bill now goes to the house rules committee. Once it clears that hurdle, it will go to the house floor for a vote.

