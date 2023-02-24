Aging & Style
Overland Park police looking for robbery suspect

Overland Park Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business just east of...
Overland Park Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business just east of Quivira Road and north of W. 95th Street.(Via the Overland Park Police Department)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is looking for a suspect following a robbery just east of Quivira Road and north of W. 95th Street.

The robbery happened on Feb. 2 in the 11500 block of 95th St.

The suspect approached an employee and asked about several gold necklaces. As the employee was holding them for the suspect to look at, the suspect grabbed the necklaces and ran away.

The suspect is described as a Black man who is in his mid-20s, up to 30 years old. He has facial hair and a stocky build.

He was wearing a black stocking cap, a gray sweatshirt with “DEKALB” printed on the front, and dark pants.

He was last seen getting into some kind of red or maroon sedan.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 913-344-8729 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

