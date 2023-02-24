Aging & Style
Non-profit in KC provides tourniquets to Ukraine as demand surges

By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the war in Ukraine marks a year this week, a local organization is pitching in to save lives.

Rightfully Sewn has been helping first responders and the U.S. Army on the front lines. The organization specializes in manufacturing sewn goods, mostly for local designers.

“We also do some large-scale manufacturing,” said Rightfully Sewn’s President/Executive Director Tyler Bennett. “One of them is the tactical mechanical tourniquet, which is being used on the front lines with first responders and overseas with military personnel, including those in Ukraine.”

There’s surging demand for tourniquets since the war began in Ukraine. The majority of compression bandages have gone to the U.S. Army.

Seamstress Taherah Hosainzata, who is from Afghanistan, quickly realized just how vital her role is in helping to save lives.

“I’m proud of myself because I am helping the people,” she said. “Everybody knows in Ukraine, there is a war. It’s very similar to my country. I wish I could help the people in my country by making tourniquets but, when I make tourniquets, I’m thinking about those people.”

The work is in line with the company’s mission. It has also started to cause a sense of pride to permeate the building.

“We have a lot of very talented seamstresses,” Bennett added. “We produce about 12,000 a month out of our little shop here in Kansas City.”

“We need to work really fast,” said Hosainzata. “We need to have a lot of focus on that.”

Five different languages are spoken on the Rightfully Sewn working room floor, but they all share the same sentiment.

“I love helping the people,” Hosainzata said while smiling. “I really love helping the people.”

So far, 600,000 tourniquets have been made by the non-profit Alphapointe and its subsidiary Rightfully Sewn.

The tourniquets are made by a diverse group of seamstresses, several of whom are refugees.

As the war in Ukraine marks a year this week, a local organization is pitching in to save lives.
