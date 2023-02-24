No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2023 Sporting KC season gets underway Feb. 27 with the team traveling to Portland.

Despite the game being on the road, No Other Pub is prepping for another season of gameday watch parties and events.

No Other Pub has a partnership with the club and is known as “the Kansas City soccer bar.” Throughout the season, the bar streams every match, hosts live DJs and offers drink specials during matches.

Below are the match day specials:

$4 Domestic Beers | $5 Craft Beers

$4 Wells

50% off select apps

The pub also offers a number of floor games that can be played at any time. The games include shuffleboard, foosball and ping pong.

Sporting KC starts the season with two road matches, before coming home against Los Angeles on March 11. No Other Pub will have a special event for the second game of the season against Colorado. Before the game, Sporting KC will be on-site and merchandise will be given away every 30 minutes.

You can find more information on No Other Pub and their game day activities here.

ALSO READ: Weather out west forces forces Sporting KC season opener to Monday

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.