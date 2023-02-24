Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season

The 2023 Sporting KC season gets underway Feb. 27 with the team traveling to Portland.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The 2023 Sporting KC season gets underway Feb. 27 with the team traveling to Portland.

Despite the game being on the road, No Other Pub is prepping for another season of gameday watch parties and events.

No Other Pub has a partnership with the club and is known as “the Kansas City soccer bar.” Throughout the season, the bar streams every match, hosts live DJs and offers drink specials during matches.

Below are the match day specials:

  • $4 Domestic Beers | $5 Craft Beers
  • $4 Wells
  • 50% off select apps

The pub also offers a number of floor games that can be played at any time. The games include shuffleboard, foosball and ping pong.

Sporting KC starts the season with two road matches, before coming home against Los Angeles on March 11. No Other Pub will have a special event for the second game of the season against Colorado. Before the game, Sporting KC will be on-site and merchandise will be given away every 30 minutes.

You can find more information on No Other Pub and their game day activities here.

ALSO READ: Weather out west forces forces Sporting KC season opener to Monday

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo

Latest News

The 2023 Sporting KC season gets underway Feb. 27 with the team traveling to Portland.
No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jerome Tang forging new path as first Black K-State basketball coach
Kansas lawmakers face their first major deadline of the legislative season.
Deadline day Friday for some important bills in the Kansas Legislature
Kansas lawmakers face first major deadline of the legislative season.
"Turnaround Day" for bills in the Kansas Legislature