Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Man found shot following car crash near Red Bridge Road dies from injuries

FILE: A man found suffering from gunshot wounds following a car crash has died.
FILE: A man found suffering from gunshot wounds following a car crash has died.(Eric Smith/KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered Monday night in a shooting and car crash.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers learned of a shooting on North U.S. Highway 71 and Red Bridge Road. Law enforcement also heard of a car crash that had taken place in the area. When they arrived, police found two cars involved in a crash.

Inside one of the vehicles, first responders saw 24-year-old Marcus Bewley-Perez suffering from gunshot wounds. They took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Bewley-Perez died from his injuries Thursday. Police have declared the investigation that of a homicide.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. They can also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 cash has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo

Latest News

The 2023 Sporting KC season gets underway Feb. 27 with the team traveling to Portland.
No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season
circuit attorney's office
News 4 Investigates finds prosecutors agreed to put man on bond despite circuit attorney’s claims
A fan waves a Sporting Kansas City flag before an MLS soccer match against the Columbus Crew...
No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season
Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder convictions of Joseph P. Lowry on Friday, February 24.
Kansas Supreme Court affirms man’s 2017 triple murder convictions