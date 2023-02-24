Man found shot following car crash near Red Bridge Road dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old man has died from injuries he suffered Monday night in a shooting and car crash.

The Kansas City Police Department stated officers learned of a shooting on North U.S. Highway 71 and Red Bridge Road. Law enforcement also heard of a car crash that had taken place in the area. When they arrived, police found two cars involved in a crash.

Inside one of the vehicles, first responders saw 24-year-old Marcus Bewley-Perez suffering from gunshot wounds. They took him to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Bewley-Perez died from his injuries Thursday. Police have declared the investigation that of a homicide.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043. They can also remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 cash has been offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

