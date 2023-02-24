Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Man facing multiple charges, accused of ‘performing lewd sexual acts on himself’ in public

Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree...
Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree domestic assault. He's also facing charges of sexual misconduct in Scott City and Chaffee.(Scott City Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly “performed lewd sexual acts on himself” in public.

According to the Scott City Police Department, Brett Anthony Medley was arrested on February 20 around 4:15 p.m. on charges of third-degree domestic assault.

He was taken to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department where he’s being held on no bond warrants.

Police say they were already investigating Medley in connection with an incident at a Scott City business on January 27.

They say customers at the business, including children, saw him performing the acts.

A warrant was issued for him for first-degree sexual misconduct, first offense.

In addition, police say they learned Medley allegedly committed the same acts in other communities, including Chaffee. Another warrant was issued for him for first-degree sexual misconduct, first offense.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

Latest News

Overland Park Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business just east of...
Overland Park police looking for robbery suspect
ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law
Generic.
Investigation underway following suspicious duplex fire in Lee’s Summit
FILE: Joe Lee Nichols, 30, was also convicted of armed robbery in which a convenience store...
KC man convicted in multiple armed robberies sentenced to 45 years
FILE: A man found suffering from gunshot wounds following a car crash has died.
Man found shot following car crash near Red Bridge Road dies from injuries