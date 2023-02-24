Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

Latest News

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine
36-year-old Kenneth Mills, of De Soto, was sentenced Friday for criminal sodomy of a child.
De Soto man receives life sentence for aggravated sodomy of a child