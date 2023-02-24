KC man convicted in multiple armed robberies sentenced to 45 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was sentenced to 45 years Thursday for his role in a conspiracy to commit nine armed robberies of businesses in the summer of 2018.

Joe Lee Nichols, 30, was also convicted of armed robbery in which a convenience store employee was beaten and then fatally shot.

He is not eligible for parole, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office stated.

Nichols admitted to being part of a conspiracy to rob nine businesses at gunpoint between June 1 and July 18, 2018. He then admitted to being directly involved in:

the armed robbery of Boost Mobile, 5218 E. Truman Road, on June 12, 2018;

the armed robbery of Arrowhead Inn, 6006 E. 31st Street, on July 2, 2018;

the armed robbery of Wood Springs Suites, 11301 Colorado Avenue, on July 14, 2018.

At his sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that Nichols was also involved in a tenth, uncharged, armed robbery of Inner-City Oil convenience store, 5901 Swope Parkway, on July 16, 2018.

During that incident, video surveillance showed Nichols pointing a handgun at an employee of Inner-City Oil, who resisted and engaged in a struggle for Nichols’s firearm. Nichols fired his gun multiple times before the employee fell to the floor, the federal prosecutor’s office stated. The employee then retrieved a handgun and fired back at Nichols.

Nichols then began to stomp and kick at the head and body of the employee, who was still lying on the floor. The employee lost his firearm, which was recovered by Nichols’s accomplice, who then used it to also shoot the store clerk. When they were unable to access the cash register, Nichols and his accomplice left the store. The employee can be seen on the surveillance video, still moving while lying on the floor, until eventually becoming motionless when he died from his injuries, according to the prosecutor’s office.

