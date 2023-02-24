Aging & Style
Kansas Supreme Court affirms man’s 2017 triple murder convictions

Kansas Supreme Court affirms murder convictions of Joseph P. Lowry on Friday, February 24.
(WIBW)
By Tori Whalen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court affirmed one man’s first-degree felony murder convictions in a 2017 triple murder.

In October 2022, the State Supreme Court said it would hear the case of the State of Kansas v. Joseph P. Lowry. The court officially announced on Friday, February 24, that the court unanimously affirmed Lowry’s convictions for his role in the murders of three people.

According to court documents, the bodies of victims Matthew Leavitt, 19; Luke Patrick Davis, 20; and Nicole Star Fisher, 38, were found in the basement of 115 NW Grant on March 12, 2017. They were found strangled or suffocated -- and the men had also been beaten.

The court says it has rejected Lowry’s claims that the court should have given the jury the option to convict of voluntary manslaughter instead of first-degree murder, however, the court believes the facts of the case did not support this claim, the claim that the court should not have allowed the jury to see, was the crime scene and autopsy photographs. The court also rejected the claim that a jury instruction regarding compulsion as a defense to the non-homicide crimes was not appropriate because according to the court, the evidence did not show a continuous compulsion that warranted such instruction and the court also said it showed Lowry had opportunities to escape the situation.

Lowry is not the only person convicted of the triple murders. The other defendants found guilty of the murders include:

  • Kora L. Liles
  • Joseph Aaron Krahn
  • Shane Andrew Mays
  • Brian Joseph Flowers

Lowry was found guilty on all counts on March 27, 2019. The charges against him were:

  • two counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the slayings of Leavitt and Davis.
  • three counts of felony first-degree murder in the slayings of Fisher, Leavitt, and Davis.
  • three counts of aggravated kidnapping of the three victims.
  • one count of aggravated assault of Leavitt.
  • one count of aggravated robbery of Leavitt.
Previous Coverage:
Kansas Supreme Court to hear Shawnee Co. murder, restitution cases

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear two cases out of Shawnee County in its upcoming docket, one dealing with a murder case and the other to decide whether an inmate’s restitution order is fair.

Lowry guilty on all counts in 2017 triple murders

Less than two hours after they began deliberating, Shawnee County District Court jurors on Wednesday convicted Joseph P. Lowry in the ghastly slayings of two men and a woman, who were strangled or suffocated.

Court documents reveal more details in the March triple homicide

New court documents, obtained by 13 NEWS, reveal new details about the March triple homicide.

Shawnee Co. DA files charges against suspects in triple homicide

Shawnee County District Attorney has filed charges against four suspects involved in triple homicide.

Kora Liles convicted in triple homicide | DA to seek life sentences

Jurors deliberated about three hours Wednesday before they convicted a 32-year-old woman of three counts of first-degree murder in the grisly slayings of two men and one woman in a North Topeka house in March 2017.

