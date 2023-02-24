Aging & Style
Investigation underway following suspicious duplex fire in Lee’s Summit

By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway following a suspicious fire at a duplex in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, on Thursday.

According to the fire department, it happened at 10:47 p.m. in the area of NW Maple and NW Main streets.

A resident called 911 after discovering there was a fire in the neighboring unit, then went outside.

The fire was visible from the front, side and roof of the single-story building when crews arrived.

Crews attacked the fire from the outside, then went inside to search and finish extinguishing it. The fire was under control by 11:20 p.m. The unit was heavily damaged.

The person who lives in the unit that caught fire was found in a nearby parking lot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

They did check the neighbor’s unit and found that there was light smoke. The fire didn’t spread past the barrier separating the units, though.

“The incident is considered suspicious and is under investigation,” the fire department said.

