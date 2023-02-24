Infant dies after exposure to drugs in O’Fallon, Mo., police say; parents charged

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV) - The parents of an 8-month-old child in O’Fallon, Mo. are facing charges after the infant died following an alleged exposure to drugs.

Valerie Shelley and Jordan Denson are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death, endangering creating substantial risk, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the probable cause statement, officers responded to a home in the 300 block of Narrowleaf on Tuesday for a call about an unresponsive child. Officers and first responders administered CPR as well as Narcan and were able to regain a pulse. The child was then taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.

A search of the home revealed suspected fentanyl capsules, cut straws containing a white powdery substance and syringes, some with exposed hypodermic needles, in the basement of the residence. The basement is the area where the two suspects, along with the 8-month-old child and another child were living, court documents said.

According to police, the drugs and paraphernalia were found intermingled with baby formula, infant toys on the floor and inside a pack and play style crib. One fentanyl capsule was found on the floor of the living room with a depression in the middle. Another family member told police the child had two bottom teeth, making it possible the indention was caused by the 8-month-old placing it into her mouth. Investigators also found a fentanyl capsule were the pad meets the wall of the crib in the pack and play.

Authorities say the victim tested positive for fentanyl, meth and other substances.

Both Shelly and Dension are being held in the St. Charles County Jail on a $500,000 cash-only bond. If convicted, Denson faces 51 years in prison, while Shelley faces 44 years.

