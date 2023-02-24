Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Gov. Kelly signs proclamation to acknowledge severe weather awareness week

Gov. Kelly signs proclamation to raise severe weather awareness week
Gov. Kelly signs proclamation to raise severe weather awareness week(WIBW-TV)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed a new proclamation Friday morning designating a week in March as Severe Weather and Flood Safety Preparedness Week.

Gov. Kelly was joined by different weather agencies in Kansas to proclaim March 6 through March 10 as the official severe weather preparedness week. Chad Omitt, a meteorologist, said the severe weather usually starts in March, sometimes even at the end of February, so they want to ensure families in Kansas are prepared for when bad weather hits.

“We want to put a plan together,” said Omitt. “For severe weather and ways to stay aware,” Situational awareness, ways to receive information as well. That’s a lot of what we’re going to talk about during the preparedness week.”

Omitt spoke with 13 News about how severe weather awareness week will unfold over the course of the week. According to Omitt, the plan is to not only instruct but also teach about the importance of staying weather-aware. For the year 2022, the National Weather Service tracked seven tornadoes in Kansas. Omitt said you can stay up to date on severe weather alerts and awareness week through their website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo

Latest News

Overland Park Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business just east of...
Overland Park police looking for robbery suspect
ACLU, Missouri library groups sue over new school book law
Generic.
Investigation underway following suspicious duplex fire in Lee’s Summit
FILE: Joe Lee Nichols, 30, was also convicted of armed robbery in which a convenience store...
KC man convicted in multiple armed robberies sentenced to 45 years
FILE: A man found suffering from gunshot wounds following a car crash has died.
Man found shot following car crash near Red Bridge Road dies from injuries