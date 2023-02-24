Aging & Style
FORECAST: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 11 p.m.

Light wintry mix/drizzle are possible east of I-35.
Light wintry mix/drizzle are possible east of I-35.(KCTV5 News)
By Alena Lee
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. Friday due to expected freezing drizzle. The National Weather Service says they expect total ice accumulations of “a light glaze.” Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges will be possible. The hazardous conditions could impact drivers, so use extra caution. Click here for more. // From Alena: “A quick disturbance will move through this evening and bring a chance for a light wintry mix or drizzle, especially along and east of I-35. Accumulations should be minor, but a few slick spots are still possible. Clouds will stick around through early Saturday, as temperatures bottom out into the low 20s by daybreak.

Then, clouds should clear out a bit and temperatures should warm into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Stiff southerly winds will send highs into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday before our next storm system arrives. This will bring scattered showers and storms to the area Sunday night.

An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm could develop. But, the primary threats would be damaging wind gusts or large hail. Outside of the severe threat, localized flooding could also arise within the heaviest rain. The rain will wind down early Monday, with above normal temperatures sticking around through early in the week.”

