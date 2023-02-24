FORECAST: One more cold day before a warm weekend

It will be clear and cold this evening, as temperatures return to the teens overnight. A disturbance will pass to our north and could bring a few flurries to our northern counties by daybreak Friday. No more than a dusting expected at this time. There is another disturbance that will slide to our south by the afternoon. That could also bring an additional chance for a few showers during the late afternoon and evening. Beyond those slim opportunities, we should stay dry for most of Friday. Highs will climb into the low to middle 30s. Warmer weather returns this weekend. Highs will be near 50 degrees on Saturday and near 60 by Sunday!

