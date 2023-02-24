Suspect in custody following Thursday bank robbery in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the authorities, it happened at the Chase Bank near the intersection of W. 119th Street and Roe Avenue at 4:25 p.m.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.

The authorities described the suspect as a white man who is about 30 years old. Everything he was wearing was blue. He is believed to have a tattoo of a black star with a red outline on the back of each hand.

Less than two hours after the robbery, the authorities the suspect had been taken into custody in Riverside, Missouri.

