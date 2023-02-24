Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Suspect in custody following Thursday bank robbery in Leawood

Generic.
Generic.(Associated Press)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A suspect has been taken into custody following a bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas, on Thursday afternoon.

According to the authorities, it happened at the Chase Bank near the intersection of W. 119th Street and Roe Avenue at 4:25 p.m.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.

The authorities described the suspect as a white man who is about 30 years old. Everything he was wearing was blue. He is believed to have a tattoo of a black star with a red outline on the back of each hand.

Less than two hours after the robbery, the authorities the suspect had been taken into custody in Riverside, Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Anthony Jackson is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Jackson

Latest News

The water company released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell...
Did your water taste or smelly funny? WaterOne says to not be worried.
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Angie Ricono on St. Louis Circuit Attorney
KCTV5 Investigates: AG calls for St. Louis circuit attorney to resign
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life