De Soto man receives life sentence for aggravated sodomy of a child

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Friday that a 36-year-old man was sentenced for criminal sodomy of a child.

Kenneth W. Mills, of De Soto, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years for criminal sodomy of a three- to four-year-old at the time of offense.

Mills was convicted by a jury in August of engaging in sexual contact with a female child under his care and residing in his Lawrence home in 2010 and 2011.

“Children are among the most vulnerable in our community,” Valdez said. “Perpetrators never get to define the time, place or manner in which their victims disclose the assaults. These are always difficult cases and we will continue to pursue them to the best of our ability in order to uphold justice and community safety.”

If he ever is released from prison, Mills is ordered to register as a sex offender for life and would be on lifetime parole.

