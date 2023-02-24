Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

De Soto man receives life sentence for aggravated sodomy of a child

36-year-old Kenneth Mills, of De Soto, was sentenced Friday for criminal sodomy of a child.
36-year-old Kenneth Mills, of De Soto, was sentenced Friday for criminal sodomy of a child.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez announced Friday that a 36-year-old man was sentenced for criminal sodomy of a child.

Kenneth W. Mills, of De Soto, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no possibility for parole for 25 years for criminal sodomy of a three- to four-year-old at the time of offense.

Mills was convicted by a jury in August of engaging in sexual contact with a female child under his care and residing in his Lawrence home in 2010 and 2011.

“Children are among the most vulnerable in our community,” Valdez said. “Perpetrators never get to define the time, place or manner in which their victims disclose the assaults. These are always difficult cases and we will continue to pursue them to the best of our ability in order to uphold justice and community safety.”

If he ever is released from prison, Mills is ordered to register as a sex offender for life and would be on lifetime parole.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
A dog is getting a second chance at life after rescuers found her nearly frozen to death inside...
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life

Latest News

Sean Dwayne Johnson III and Andre Maurice Fell are facing charges including burglary, stealing,...
ATM theft suspects charged after Cass County deputies use Grappler Police Bumper to end chase
High blood pressure trial begins
Renal denervation combatting hypertension
High blood pressure trial begins
Renal denervation combatting hypertension
Overland Park Police are looking for a suspect following a robbery at a business just east of...
Overland Park police looking for robbery suspect