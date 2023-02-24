Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Brittney Griner back on the court ahead of her return to the WNBA

Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro...
Brittney Griner worked out with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro basketball season doesn’t start until May.(KPNX via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 294 days in a Russian prison, WNBA star Brittney Griner is back to what she does best – playing basketball.

Griner worked out Thursday night with members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns since the women’s pro basketball season doesn’t start until May.

She was forced to cut her trademark dreadlocks due to them freezing in Russia, so she is now sporting a new, shorter hairstyle.

Griner officially re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury earlier this week, shortly after her one-year anniversary of being wrongfully detained in Russia.

The 6′9″ center last played for the WNBA’s Mercury in 2021, taking the team to the finals, averaging nearly 21 points and 10 rebounds per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rick Evans had set up his shoeshine stand near the Delta gates at KCI for more than a decade.
For a KCI shoeshine man, new terminal brings the end of an era
A Gladstone widow contacted our investigative team after struggling for months with Fidelity,...
Gladstone widow has enough, calls KCTV5 for help with late husband’s 401(k)
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Proposal in Missouri General Assembly eliminates property taxes on older vehicles
One horse went down during the pileup, and several handlers came running to the rescue.
Budweiser Clydesdales get tangled up, fall during showing at rodeo

Latest News

The Amber Alert for a missing Tennessee teen has been canceled after she was found safe.
Amber Alert canceled after missing Tennessee teen found safe
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
The 2023 Sporting KC season gets underway Feb. 27 with the team traveling to Portland.
No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season
John Schneider announced his wife's death in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Wife of ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star John Schneider dead at 53
An unusual snowstorm is hitting Southern California.
RAW: Snow falls in Los Angeles