Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

