ATM theft suspects charged after Cass County deputies use Grappler Police Bumper to end chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County sheriff says a Grappler Police Bumper was used to stop a stolen truck that was part of a smash and grab attempt to steal an ATM.

In just 90 seconds, surveillance video showed two men used a tool to smash their way inside a business off I-49 in Archie, Missouri, on Thursday morning. They pulled an ATM off the wall and dragged it to the bed of a stolen truck.

The suspects refused to pull over around 4 a.m., so Cass County deputies used a Grappler Police Bumper to stop the stolen truck on northbound I-49 just south of J Highway.

The suspects ran away from the stopped truck but were later arrested walking near J Highway and 203rd. Investigators said the two men taken into custody were wearing the same clothing as the suspects on video surveillance seen stealing the ATM.

Sean Dwayne Johnson III and Andre Maurice Fell are facing charges including burglary, stealing, resisting arrest and property damage.

Sheriff Jeff Weber said Cass County started using the Grappler back in 2019. They’ve installed the devices on about 15 vehicles in their fleet.

“It brings that pursuit to a quick and easy resolution,” Sheriff Weber said. “It keeps a lot of people safe, including the officers. It’s not used every time, but -- in the instances where we have it in position and we are able to deploy it -- it’s been very successful.”

Court records state that Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the same suspects in connection with a string of ATM thefts and other burglaries in KC.

