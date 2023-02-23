Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatal shooting in Blue Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in Blue Summit in February of 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Sarah Devera pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter today.

Voluntary manslaughter is a class B felony which is punishably by up to 15 years in prison. Prosecutors had requested that the judge sentence her to the 15 years. The defense had asked that she be sentenced to eight. As stated, the judge sentenced her to the 15 years.

According to court records, Devera fatally shot Zachary Jewell in the 1700 block of Tilden Street in Blue Summit on Feb. 12, 2021. Blue Summit is within Jackson County, east of Kansas City and west of Independence.

Jewell’s relatives told deputies that they were at the nearby Inter City Fire Protection District station on Blue Ridge Boulevard when they heard someone banging on the door. They saw that Devera was outside screaming, “I shot him! I shot him!” They knew who she was because she had been dating Jewell for the last year.

When the relatives ran out to her truck, they saw that Jewell was inside and that he had been shot in the left chest/shoulder area. Devera then left the scene.

When deputies arrived, they found first responders performing CPR on Jewell. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses and surveillance video confirmed the shooting happened along Tilden Street. A witness said a man and woman were arguing prior to a gunshot being fired.

The surveillance video captured parts of their argument. It showed Jewell exiting the residence and saying, “Shoot me.” A female voice can be heard saying, “I will.” He said, “Burn it then. I don’t give a f---.” They went back inside but surveillance captured them exiting the residence again later. Devera can be heard saying, “Be over it! Get the f---!” Then, a gunshot rings out.

Jewell can be heard immediately screaming, “Sarah!” The video shows both of them running toward the residence, then back toward the truck outside. Devera can be heard telling Jewell to get in the truck, then the truck is seen leaving.

Devera was taken into custody the next day and interviewed. According to court documents, Devera said Jewell had “become more physically abusive toward her,” which “caused her fear over his actions.” She described her version of what happened inside the residence on Feb. 12, which included him screaming at her as he asked her to give him his possessions. He had a t-shirt wrapped around his face at the time, she said.

She said the shooting “was not an accident and that she only shot because she really believed that he was going to shoot and kill her,” according to court documents.

The documents note that police did not find a firearm on Jewell and that statements Devera made during her interview “were not consistent with the video” surveillance.

