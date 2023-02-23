Aging & Style
Two men in custody after Archie gas station suffers damage Thursday morning

Two men were taken into custody following an incident Thursday morning in Archie, Missouri.
Two men were taken into custody following an incident Thursday morning in Archie, Missouri.(Hannah Schilling)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ARCHIE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported two men were taken into custody after an incident at a gas station.

Deputies responded to the Quik Break gas station in the 500 block of South West Outer Road for an alarm call.

They came upon a suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150, and the truck led law enforcement on a chase, the sheriff’s office reported.

After the truck was stopped with a grappler device on I-49 just south of J Highway, two men ran off. They were taken into custody a short time later.

The sheriff’s office stated it found a handgun and an ATM at the truck scene.

Photos from a KCTV5 viewer showed the front door and a window to the gas station had been shattered. The sheriff’s office has not released names or additional details of the incident.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

