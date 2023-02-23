Two men in custody after Archie gas station suffers damage Thursday morning

ARCHIE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reported two men were taken into custody after an incident at a gas station.

Deputies responded to the Quik Break gas station in the 500 block of South West Outer Road for an alarm call.

They came upon a suspect vehicle, a gray Ford F-150, and the truck led law enforcement on a chase, the sheriff’s office reported.

After the truck was stopped with a grappler device on I-49 just south of J Highway, two men ran off. They were taken into custody a short time later.

The sheriff’s office stated it found a handgun and an ATM at the truck scene.

Photos from a KCTV5 viewer showed the front door and a window to the gas station had been shattered. The sheriff’s office has not released names or additional details of the incident.

