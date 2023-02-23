Aging & Style
Residents line procession route for Officer James Muhlbauer

By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Dozens waited along the procession route as Officer James Muhlbauer was taken to the cemetery at White Chapel Funeral Home.

Retired KCPD officer and 28-year veteran Jim Helton was joined by his 6-year-old son. Helton checked his son out of school early to teach him a lesson.

“I just wanted to show respect,” Helton said. “I just wanted to show my son why it’s so important to respect those in law enforcement. It’s emotional because an officer has lost his life.”

Also along the route was 26-year-old KCMO native Carlos Cazares. Cazares is set to take the written and physical test at the KC Regional Police Academy on Thursday. He’s always wanted to become a police officer, but said Muhlbauer’s death influenced his decision to act quickly.

“I’m embracing the risk,” said Cazares. “It’s a noble profession and I’m ready to serve and protect others. I’ve been talking to a police officer who has been giving me advice about what to expect.”

Muhlbauer was a 20-year veteran of the Kansas City Police Department. He was born on October 30, 1980, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was the son of Vernon and Christine (Zyla) Muhlbauer. He was married to Cassie Taylor on June 19, 2010. He loved watching Ayden play soccer. He also loved fishing, hunting, kayaking, biking, or anything outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Cassie Muhlbauer; sons, Ayden and Christian; daughter Makenzie; parents, Vern and Chris Muhlbauer; brothers, Chris Muhlbauer and Steven Muhlbauer and his wife, Emily; and sister, Laurie Anne Muhlbauer and her husband, John.

He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Barbara Jo Taylor.

