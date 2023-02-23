Moulin Rouge! and Mama Mia! headline Broadway shows touring in KC next season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - They have been dropping hints for a week on next season’s performances. Thursday morning, the American Theatre Guild finally unveiled its Broadway lineup for the upcoming season.

The following Broadway shows will tour in Kansas City for the 2023/2024 season:

To Kill a Mockingbird (Oct. 24-29, 2023)

Tina (Dec. 5-10, 2023)

Girl from the North Country (Jan. 23-28, 2024)

Mama Mia! (March 5-10, 2024)

Clue (April 2-7, 2024)

MJ the Musical (May 7-12, 2024)

Moulin Rouge! (July 23 - Aug. 4, 2024)

Girl from the North Country and Clue will be performed at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, while the others will take place at the Music Hall.

