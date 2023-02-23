Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Missouri sports betting could take a step forward Thursday

By Joseph Hennessy and Shain Bergan
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KCTV) - Supporters of sports betting bills---including representatives from all six professional sports teams in the state---came to Jefferson City this week on a mission: Get them passed for business and for fans.

Senate Bill 30, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville), allows wagering on sports events, including e-sports. Rep. Dan Houx (R-Warrensburg) is sponsoring a legalization proposal as well under House Bill 556. Both bills impose a 10 percent tax rate on sports bets---the same as Kansas. 

Supporters said Missourians are already taking part in online sports betting, as residents cross state lines to Illinois or Kansas to place a bet on their home-state teams. GeoComply reports 8.7 million sports bet attempts in Missouri have been blocked since September when the NFL season began.

Representatives from the Chiefs, Royals, KC Current, St. Louis Blues, St. Louis City SC and the Cardinals showed support at a hearing at the Capitol on Wednesday. Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said they are learning from other states who already have these measures in place.

“We’ve learned how to tweak this to make this more reflective of the market that’s out there, and I believe that the tweaks to this bill do that. So we’re very supportive,” DeWitt said.

The revenue generated would go towards Missouri’s Education Fund, with the Missouri Gaming Commission overseeing it. A provision of the bill puts $500,000 annually into the Compulsive Gamblers Fund.

SB 30 allows the 13 riverboat casinos in Missouri to designate areas for retail sports books, and grants three mobile “skins,” which is the branded website or mobile app riverboat patrons would use. Each of the six professional sports teams would get one mobile skin.

A House Emerging Issues Committee hearing starts Thursday at 10:30 a.m., where we could see a vote on the matter to continue moving sports betting forward in the statehouse.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
WATCH: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Latest News

Sports betting in Missouri could take a step forward Thursday at the state Capitol.
Push to make sports betting legal in Missouri
“Law enforcement is truly a family,” his father said. “Jim had a family beyond our own. Jim was...
Kansas City gives final salute to Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ
The national search for someone to take the helm at Kansas City Public Schools is over.
Kansas City Public Schools selects Dr. Jennifer Collier as new superintendent
“I just wanted to show respect. I just wanted to show my son why it’s so important to respect...
Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer