Missouri lawmakers push for several mental health bills for first responders
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First responders risk their lives every day in order to keep their communities safe.

Researchers found that the traumatic experiences that first responders go through could be causing mental strain.

Missouri lawmakers are pushing multiple bills to increase access to mental health resources.

Senate bill 24 would create new confidentiality protections for first responders in peer counseling programs. This would allow more access to voluntary benefits that could pay for mental health services.

