Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Missouri lawmakers approve 8.7% pay increase for state workers

The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.
The Missouri State Capitol is seen Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in Jefferson City, Mo.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state workers are in line to get an 8.7% pay raise under a bill approved Wednesday by state lawmakers.

The Republican-led Senate sent a bill authorizing the pay hike to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who asked for the cost-of-living adjustment during his January State of the State address.

He’s expected to sign the raise into law.

The pay raises come as Missouri struggles to keep workers from bolting for better-paying and potentially less stressful jobs.

Nearly one-quarter of Missouri’s budgeted positions in the Department of Corrections were vacant as of late last year, and one-fifth of the positions in the Department of Mental Health were empty, according to data provided to The Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Anthony Jackson is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Jackson

Latest News

Chester Owens Jr. dedicated his life to fighting for civil rights, equal job rights and...
Black History Month: Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room
Black History Month: Chester C. Owens Sumner Alumni Room
FILE — Republican Sen. Mike Moon’s measure would add a line to the Missouri Constitution that...
Missouri lawmakers try to strengthen state abortion ban
This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows the cast in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."
Moulin Rouge! and Mamma Mia! headline Broadway shows touring in KC next season