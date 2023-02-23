Missouri lawmakers approve 8.7% pay increase for state workers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri state workers are in line to get an 8.7% pay raise under a bill approved Wednesday by state lawmakers.

The Republican-led Senate sent a bill authorizing the pay hike to Republican Gov. Mike Parson, who asked for the cost-of-living adjustment during his January State of the State address.

He’s expected to sign the raise into law.

The pay raises come as Missouri struggles to keep workers from bolting for better-paying and potentially less stressful jobs.

Nearly one-quarter of Missouri’s budgeted positions in the Department of Corrections were vacant as of late last year, and one-fifth of the positions in the Department of Mental Health were empty, according to data provided to The Associated Press.

