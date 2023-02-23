Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a motion to remove Kim Gardner from office.

The filing was made at just 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey says his noon deadline for Kim Gardner to resign has passed. At 12:01pm he filed in 22nd Circuit Court to remove Gardner from office. Bailey says he plans to prove neglect. The legal process begins. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/HldM2OuwnX — Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) February 23, 2023

Bailey gave Gardner a deadline of noon Thursday to resign or he would begin removal proceedings. The call comes after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson was critically injured in an accident near 11th and St. Charles Streets in downtown St. Louis Saturday; both her legs were amputated. The driver facing charges in the accident was out on bond from charges related to an armed robbery.

That suspect, Daniel Riley, was put on house and given a GPS monitor. He violated the house arrest 51 times but a motion was never filed to revoke his bond.

Gardner is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

