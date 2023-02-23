Aging & Style
Missouri AG files motion to remove Gardner from office

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in...
Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign, come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash
By KMOV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a motion to remove Kim Gardner from office.

The filing was made at just 12:00 p.m. Thursday.

Bailey gave Gardner a deadline of noon Thursday to resign or he would begin removal proceedings. The call comes after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson was critically injured in an accident near 11th and St. Charles Streets in downtown St. Louis Saturday; both her legs were amputated. The driver facing charges in the accident was out on bond from charges related to an armed robbery.

That suspect, Daniel Riley, was put on house and given a GPS monitor. He violated the house arrest 51 times but a motion was never filed to revoke his bond.

Gardner is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m.

