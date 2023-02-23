Aging & Style
Man accused of killing stepmother with hammer

By Lauren Rangel and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Texas man is charged with murder after he allegedly confessed to his father that he killed his stepmother.

Police found Kathleen Craig dead on the bathroom floor around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in Sherman. Her stepson, 29-year-old Mason Craig, is now charged with her murder, KXII reports.

Grant Craig, Kathleen Craig’s husband, told police his son was dog sitting for him, and he planned on driving him home after, according to an affidavit. The documents say Mason Craig told his father he forgot something inside the home but returned only with a confession that he had killed Kathleen Craig.

Police received the autopsy report early Monday afternoon.

“She was killed with a blunt force instrument, a hammer,” said Sherman Police’s Lt. Jeremy Cox. “There were some other injuries.”

Court records say police thought Mason Craig appeared to be having a medical episode, possibly under the influence of narcotics. His father also told police that Mason Craig is diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

“It’s just part of the criminal investigation to make sure investigators have the full picture beyond what the crime scene says,” Cox said.

Residents say the neighborhood where the crime took place is normally quiet.

“It’s shocking, you know. You just can’t believe it,” neighbor David Mcvey said.

Police have removed the crime scene tape and returned the home to its owners.

“So that they can take steps, whatever that may be, to return to the home,” Cox said. “Just so that they could get back to a form of normal life.”

Both police and neighbors have spoken out about supporting the family.

“We have acknowledged and seen the outpouring of the community on social media and in comments on the news stories of thoughts and prayers for that family. We just ask that people continue to do that as this family goes through this incident, this process, and they grieve the loss of the family members,” Cox said.

Mason Craig’s bond is set at $1,500,000.

