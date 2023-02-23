Kansas City Public Schools selects Dr. Jennifer Collier as new superintendent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Public Schools has selected their interim superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Collier, to be their permanent superintendent

The announcement was followed by a standing ovation from the crowd.

She was selected from 17 applicants, which was narrowed to two finalists.

Before the night is over, we expect to know who the new superintendent will be for Kansas City Public Schools.

The announcement is expected during a 6:30 p.m. meeting tonight.

The interim superintendent was recently endorsed by a local clergy group, but the search was a nationwide one and the list of candidates has been kept secret.

The previous superintendent, Dr. Mark Bedell, resigned last summer, to take a job in Maryland.

Dr. Jennifer Collier was named as interim superintendent. She’s worked for the district for 23 years.

As interim superintendent, she navigated the sometimes tense process of closing some schools.

The district hired an independent search firm, held town hall forums, and sent out an online survey to get community input on what people want in a superintendent.

Candidate interviews began two weeks ago. Tonight is the date set for naming the lone finalist.

