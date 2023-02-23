Kansas City gives final salute to Officer James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday morning, Kansas City gave its final salute to fallen KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer and his K-9 Officer Champ.

Family, friends and members of the community filled Municipal Auditorium as the two officers were laid to rest.

“It has been beyond rough and difficult to put into words the heartache our family has endured,” Cassie Muhlbauer said through a family friend.

With tissue in her hand and holding back tears, Chasity Hedrick spoke on behalf of the fallen officer’s wife.

“I would trade anything in the world to have my whole family together just one more time around the dinner table,” Hedrick read.

Cassie and James Muhlbauer got married in 2010. Jim, as he was known, became father to her two children: Christian and Mackenzie Allison. Mackenzie described the relationship with her stepfather as rough at first.

“Now, I didn’t always appreciate his words,” she said, “but they mean more to me now than ever. Our friendship grew as we went on and we ended up getting a really close bond. I’m going to miss that a lot.”

The couple went on to have a son named Ayden. At his father’s service, 10-year old Ayden spoke about the bond he shared with his father and K-9 Champ.

“Me, Dad and Champ would go on walks while I rode my bike,” said Ayden. “After the walk, we would always play Kong in the backyard.”

Vern Muhlbauer, Jim’s father, choked back tears as he thanked the KCPD for their support through his son’s long career.

“Law enforcement is truly a family,” Vern said. “Jim had a family beyond our own. Jim was proud to be a police officer and we’re proud of him.”

James Hunter and Jeff Bannister were Jim’s lifelong friends.

“As long as we have the breath to tell your story – your friendship, service and your sacrifice – you’ll never be forgotten by those that loved you,” said Hunter.

“Jim wasn’t an amazing person; he is an amazing person,” Bannister said, crying. “He will always be an amazing person, and he was my best friend and I love him so much.”

Watch: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ

Former partners spoke about the time spent in squad cars with Officer Muhlbauer and how one subject would instantly light up his face.

“Ayden, I want to express to express to you that your daddy loved you to the moon and back,” Wade Nosnibor said. “Majority of our long conversations were about you, buddy. It was very noticeable how proud he was of you and how much he loved you. You were definitely his pride and joy.”

Muhlbauer’s other pride and joy was his 20 years of service to KCPD, the last three of which were with the K-9 unit.

“I would like to share stories about Mully, Jimmy, our little buddy,” said Officer Tanner Moats.

Leaning on each other support on the auditorium stage, the unit held back tears as they shared about Mully.

Moats said Jimmy made him a better officer.

“He was down to train and make our dogs the best,” he said. “He made me better. He made my dog better, and I just never took the time to say, ‘Thank you.’ Thank you, Jimmy.”

He also shared about Champ, Muelbauer’s K-9 partner.

“You were such a good boy and your life was taken so early, without getting the chance to prove what kind of Champ you are,” said Moats.

Moats told Jim’s family his loss is one that no one can replace, but that members of the unit would do their best to fill the void – even if that meant playing father and son’s favorite video game.

“He would tell me how you guys would play Fortnite together, and how bad he was and how you would carry him the whole time,” recalled Moats. “If you ever need someone to play, I got you bud. And, you can carry me to all the victories, OK?”

More: Fallen officer is laid to rest, remembered for his service and arrest of quintuple killer

Muhlbauer served the Kansas City community for 20 years. The family said they knew he risked his life every day, but their worst fear became reality Feb. 15, 2023.

“If only we knew that was the last time we would see him again, we would have said more, hugged tighter, kissed longer or said, ‘Be extra safe tonight,’” they said.

It was that night that Muhlbauer and Champ were killed in the line of duty. Another vehicle struck them while they were in a patrol car near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

“I will forever hear the sound of keys clanking together from his belt,” his wife recalled. “Velcro being undone. The sigh as he pulled his boots off.”

The last call for Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Champ was Feb. 22, 2023.

Officer Moats said: “They say when you arrive at that Rainbow Bridge with your daddy, all the play stops. All the animals gather and bow their heads to pay respects to the heroes that just arrived.”

“Rest easy 1699,” Hunter said. “You lived good. You loved hard. You laughed often and fought the good fight.”

Previous coverage

KCPD Officer James Muhlbauer’s obituary

Residents line procession route for Officer James Muhlbauer

BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest

Muhlbauer family thankful for community support after officer’s death

Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund assisting fallen KCPD officer’s family

Police identify 20-year police veteran, K-9 partner killed in Wednesday crash

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.