Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window

Kansans to hear plan to construct 94-mile power transmission line to Missouri

FILE
FILE(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans will hear a plan to build a 94-mile power transmission line from Wolf Creek Power Plant to just a mile over the Missouri border to increase service reliability.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says it will host two public hearings to give residents the chance to learn more about and have their thoughts heard on an electric transmission line siting application that has been filed by NextEra Energy.

The KCC indicated that NextEra requested permission to site a 94-mile transmission line that would connect the Wolf Creek Substation in Coffey Co. to the Blackberry Substation in Jasper Co., Mo., less than a mile over the state line. If the route is approved, the line would pass through five counties in Kansas - Coffey, Anderson, Allen, Bourbon and Crawford.

The Commission noted that the first hearing will begin at 6 p.m. on March 1 at Iola High School, 300 E. Jackson St. During both hearings, KCC staff and NextEra officials will be available beforehand, at 3 p.m., to answer landowner questions. For this hearing, there will be no virtual option for remote participation. However, the hearing will be broadcast live on its YouTube channel.

KCC said a second hearing will be held at 6 p.m. on March 2 at the Girard Public Library, 128 W. Prairie Ave. This meeting will have a virtual option as attendees can register to participate via Zoom. To register for the virtual option for this meeting, click HERE.

In addition to public input opportunities, the Commission said written and public comments on the application will be accepted through 5 p.m. on March 9. Those comments may be submitted HERE.

By law, the Commission said it is required to have an order for the application available on or before March 24 to approve or deny the proposed route. The proposal was made in response to the identification by the Southwest Power Pool as a necessity to increase transmission capability and ensure a reliable supply of power.

“Based on the testimony received, the Commission finds that the Transmission Project will have a beneficial effect on customers by lowering overall energy costs, removing inefficiency, relieving transmission congestion and improving the reliability of the transmission system,” the Commission said.

The Commission indicated that it has considered arguments that the line was meant to send nuclear power to Missouri or export wind outside of the SPP footprint and found those to be unsupported. Evidence found the line’s purpose is to alleviate congestion and improve reliability for Kansans.

KCC Chief of Revenue Requirements, Cost of Service and Finance Justin Grady said the cost of the line would be allocated equitably across the entire 17-state SPP region based on transmission customer load share. Kansas would pay 16.5% of these costs which would result of an increase of four or five cents per month. However Kansans should see a return investment of $4-$7 for every dollar spent on the line over its 40-year operation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
‘A very lucky and blessed man’: Peyton Hillis tweets after release from hospital
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
John Tillison (left) and Justin Tillison
Oklahoma man whose wish was taking grandson to Chiefs game dies days after Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Patrick Mahomes to be featured in new Netflix docu-series ‘Quarterback’
Anthony Jackson is described as a Black man, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.
KC Crime Stoppers: Anthony Jackson

Latest News

Generic.
Kansas, Missouri attorneys general file lawsuit against Biden Administration over clean water rule
FILE — WaterOne released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell differently...
Did your water taste or smelly funny? WaterOne says to not be worried.
FILE
Conservation efforts of Kansans highlighted as legislators work 2023 Farm Bill
They have been dropping hints for a week on next season’s performances. Thursday morning, the...
Broadway KC '23-'24 Season at a glance
Raymond Traevon Cherry.
Jury finds man guilty of murdering teen in Overland Park