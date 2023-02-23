Aging & Style
Jury finds man guilty of murdering teen in Overland Park

Raymond Traevon Cherry.
Raymond Traevon Cherry.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of murdering a teen in Overland Park in 2019.

According to the District Attorney of Johnson County, a jury found Raymond Traevon Cherry guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and firearm possession by a felon.

The charges came after 17-year-old Benjamen Workman-Greco was killed in 2019.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Workman-Greco was killed on Jan. 23 of that year in his own Overland Park apartment. Workman-Greco had just moved into the apartment two weeks prior.

Cherry is set of be sentenced on April 6, 2023.

