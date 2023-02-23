Aging & Style
Gov. makes good on promise to donate Super Bowl bet winnings

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly collects the winnings of the state's first legal sports bet on Feb....
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly collects the winnings of the state's first legal sports bet on Feb. 23, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has made good on her promise to donate her winnings from her $15 bet on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 to Patrick Mahomes’ charity.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Feb. 23, that she has made good on her promise to donate her winnings from her bet on the Big Game to the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. She said she traveled to Hollywood Casino in Kansas City to cash in the state’s first legal sports bet.

“I was thrilled to be in Kansas City today to cash in on our state’s first legal sports bet, and to send my winnings to such a great cause,” Gov. Kelly said. “I can’t think of a better way to honor the Chiefs and Super Bowl LVII MVP Patrick Mahomes than by giving my wins to his foundation, which is doing so much good for our children. I’m grateful to the PENN Entertainment Foundation for joining me in supporting 15 and the Mahomies with such a generous donation.”

In September, Kelly bet $15 on the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 57 which netted $150. She also said the PENN Entertainment Foundation has donated an additional $1,500 to the charity of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We are very proud to support Patrick and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” said Amanda Garber, Executive Director of the PENN Entertainment Foundation. “Patrick is a quintessential leader, whether it be at the helm of the Chiefs winning another Super Bowl or caring for the health and wellness of communities in need here in Kansas City and across the country.”

The Governor noted that 15 and the Mahomies is dedicated to the improvement of children’s lives through initiatives that focus on health and wellness. Its signature program, 15 for 15 supports 15 initiatives that focus on youth academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs and more.

