FORECAST: Frigid temps & windy conditions Thursday

Well, we knew it was going to happen. Cold temperatures make a return to the metro on Thursday. Low pressure is moving out, and we’re gathering in an orderly flow out of the Northern Plains and Canada. This is helping to keep temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s just before sunrise this morning. So before heading out the door, be sure to layer up and make sure the kids are ready for the chill. Unfortunately, Mother Nature is looking to add a little salt to our cold-air wound. High pressure begins to build to northwest Nebraska, which will create a pressure gradient within the Missouri River Valley. This means breezy to even gusty conditions expected throughout the morning into the afternoon.

A west/northwest gust between 25 and 30 mph throughout the day makes wind chill values range within the single digits to the lower 20s from Thursday morning into the afternoon. Slightly less wind is expected into Friday, as high pressure remains north, but continues to transition to the east. This will keep the metro on the edge of high pressure. Gusts around 20 mph will be common Friday, with temperatures nearly the same. Expect highs in the lower and middle 30s both Thursday and Friday.

As we move into Friday, though, a weak disturbance squeezes by high pressure, which may provide a small window for snowfall to develop, mainly to our northern counties between 5 a.m. and noon Friday. However, I am not ruling out a few flakes for the metro.

Moving into the weekend, high pressure ships to the east, and low pressure re-develops out of the southwest, which will allow for a strong southerly flow of wind. This will create an increase in temperature. Highs will revert back to the lower and middle 50s for the weekend, but a wet weather threat builds quickly. An isolated drizzle or two on Saturday night is not out of the question, but rain is expecting to build into Sunday. The bulk of our heavy rain and thunderstorm opportunity is overnight into Monday early morning. At this time, severe weather prediction models cannot see five days in advance of a storm system, but we are seeing an opportunity for isolated severe weather. The StormTrack5 Weather Team will continue keeping our eyes on it throughout the next several days.

