Did your water taste or smelly funny? WaterOne says to not be worried.

FILE — WaterOne released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell differently...
FILE — WaterOne released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell differently in the spring and fall.(WILX)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in Johnson County and thought your water tasted a little different today, you weren’t alone.

WaterOne stated Thursday afternoon that warmer weather and rain have caused “normal seasonal cycling” in its source water. The water company released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell differently in the spring and fall.

Any Johnson County resident with water concerns should call WaterOne Customer Service at 913-895-1800.

Other information can be found here.

