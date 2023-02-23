Did your water taste or smelly funny? WaterOne says to not be worried.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in Johnson County and thought your water tasted a little different today, you weren’t alone.

WaterOne stated Thursday afternoon that warmer weather and rain have caused “normal seasonal cycling” in its source water. The water company released a statement on the process of why water may taste or smell differently in the spring and fall.

Your sensitivity will vary depending on genetics, age, and exposure, but it is not unusual for humans to detect variations in air and water up to parts per trillion. Unusual tastes or odors in water are usually caused by organic materials and compounds found naturally in the river source water. Taste and odor issues most commonly occur in the spring and fall, when temperature swings can cause the water to “turn over” and bring up sediment from the river bottom. Odd tastes and smells can also naturally occur when algae and other river plants bloom. Although plant material is removed during our multi-barrier treatment process, odors can sometimes persist.

We investigated and it is Warmer weather and rains that have caused normal seasonal cycling in our source water. But don’t worry, your water is verified safe and the fluctuation is temporary. 1/2 — WaterOne (@MyWaterOne) February 23, 2023

Any Johnson County resident with water concerns should call WaterOne Customer Service at 913-895-1800.

Other information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.